Springfield man charged in shooting death of teenager in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Court records say 19-year-old Kelvin Bogan Jr. has been charged in the 2020 shooting death of 18-year-old Darrell Gott Jr.

Bogan has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police arrested Bogan Thursday morning.

Gott was driving near Washington Park when he was shot on July 2, 2020.

Springfield PD says on that day officers found Gott Jr. inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Bogan is being held in the Greene County Jail without bond.