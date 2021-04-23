Springfield man charged in homicide from Wednesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Springfield man has been charged in connection to a homicide that occurred Wednesday night near Delmar Street and Stewart Avenue.

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says 32-year-old Cody Browning has been charged with:

Second-degree murder

Armed criminal action

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Second-degree domestic assault

Tampering with a motor vehicle

According to the prosecutor’s office, the shooting happened during an argument about an alleged theft. Browning is being charged with domestic assault because hours after the shooting, he assaulted his girlfriend.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the shooting happened during an argument about an alleged theft. Browning is being charged with domestic assault because hours after the shooting, he assaulted his girlfriend.

According to a probable cause statement, Springfield Police responded to the home in the 1000 block of S. Stewart in reference to a man, who has since been identified as Jacob Rowden, being shot. Officers found Rowden with a gunshot wound under his left armpit.

Court records say there were four people total at the home, Browning and Rowden and two females. One of those females told detectives she was asleep during the time of the incident. She did tell authorities she heard the two men fighting over a cell phone Browning had just bought and that he found it in Rowden’s pants pocket.

The fight escalated and the woman said she heard a single gunshot. The woman who heard the shot and another woman in the house took Rowden out of the home to get him closer to help and to attempt CPR.

According to the PC statement, another 911 call was made early Thursday morning in reference to a man assaulting a woman in a van at a gas station on E. Sunshine.

The man turned out to be Browning and the woman was his girlfriend. Browning had left the scene and when officers arrived, his girlfriend was still there and told officers she was going to drive Browning around Springfield until he assaulted her. The woman told police she and Browning had a child together and had broken up in January.

Court records say the woman told authorities that Browning tried to make the shooting of Rowden sound like “defense” since Browning thought Rowden had stolen from him.

On Thursday, April 22, police were searching for Browning. They found the stolen van at 914 S. Crutcher. Police later contacted another man who was in possession of a black pistol while walking near the intersection of Cherry and Kickapoo.

The man told police he was tasked with getting rid of the gun and he also told the Springfield Police officer that Browning was living in the 600 block of S. Kickapoo. The man said Browning told him that Rowden had charged at Browning with a screwdriver and that Browning shot him in self-defense.

Later that day, Browning was arrested at the Kickapoo location. Browning declined to provide a statement during a post-interview with police.

Court records say Browning’s mother called Browning’s girlfriend saying Browning that he was in a bad spot and was talking about killing himself. This was after the shooting had taken place. The mother was contacted by authorities and she told them that Browning told her to pick him up at a Walmart Neighborhood Market on S. Glenstone and take him to a Subway.

When they got to the restaurant, Browning could see police lights at his house. According to the probable cause statement, Browning told his mother, “Mom, I shot somebody tonight. I’m going to go kill myself now. He was robbing me and I shot him.”

The mother tried to keep Browning in the car but he pulled away and got out of the car.