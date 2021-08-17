Springfield man charged in catalytic converter theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County prosecutor has filed charges against a Springfield man who is accused of stealing a catalytic converter.

Jason Cole Cottrell, 41, faces a felony stealing charge.

On August 15, 2021, officers were dispatched to North Fremont Avenue for a report of a man cutting of catalytic converters from a Nissan Frontier. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located Cottrell in possession of the stolen catalytic converters and a battery-powered reciprocating saw.

A warrant was issued for Cottrell’s arrest and the bond was set at $5,000. If convicted Cottrell could face up to seven years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

