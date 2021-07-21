Springfield man charged in bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man who robbed a bank on North Glenstone Avenue has been identified.

56-year-old Charles Edgar King Jr. was identified when his photo was broadcast by local TV stations following the robbery of Guaranty Bank on Saturday, July 10th.

King was brought into federal custody when an anonymous source told law enforcement that King was staying at the Springfield Inn.

Springfield Police detectives and FBI agents saw King leaving the Springfield Inn driving a Purple Scion with no license plate. Springfield police officers stopped his car and arrested King for robbery.

King was charged in a criminal complaint on Tuesday, July 20th. This charge is an accusation but not evidence of guilt.

A federal trial jury will determine whether or not King is guilty.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, King entered the bank at about 10:30 a.m. and handed the teller a handwritten note that read, “I have a gun; This is a robbery.”

The teller gave King $8,815 in cash, and King left the bank and walked away.

Surveillance cameras in the bank captured footage of King, who was not wearing a mask.

The FBI released one of the images from the surveillance camera and asked the public for help identifying him.

The affidavit says that King’s former probation officer saw the media coverage and contacted the FBI the same day and identified King.

King told an FBI agent that he used the stolen money on the used Scion Cube for $2,400.

He said he gave some of the money and spent the rest, according to the affidavit.