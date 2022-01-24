Springfield man charged in 2020 shooting pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man who has been charged in a shooting has pleaded guilty. Erick Garcia has been charged with four counts of first-degree robbery, one count of armed criminal action, and one count of first-degree assault– serious physical injury or special victim.

According to the probable cause statement, when officers arrived, the victim, Brandon Sanders, had been shot in his upper back. Sanders was transported to a local hospital.

Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on April, 8, 2022.