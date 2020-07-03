Springfield man charged for trying to cut a catalytic converter off a car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is being charged with 1st-degree property damage and resisting arrest according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Timothy Walsh, 56, was seen by the police allegedly trying to cut a catalytic converter off of a vehicle.

When police say they tried to make contact, Walsh ran off into a wooded area and was later located by Laclede County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit.

“This was excellent proactive work by a Lebanon officer known for his relentless pursuit of these types of criminals,” said Chief Bryan Arnold. “It was also outstanding teamwork with a solid Laclede County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit. The community is tired of these thieves and we will do everything we can to make sure they feel unwelcome.”

Walsh is being held in the Laclede County Jail on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.