SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department arrested a man Saturday morning after an armed robbery.

Witnesses called 911 early in the morning of June 4, alerting authorities to an armed robbery in progress in the parking lot of Martha’s Vineyard.

According to a Facebook post by the Springfield Police Department, 18-year-old Kody Moore robbed 2 victims in a van at gunpoint, stealing two phones and $6 in cash.

Moore prepared to run from officers when he was pushed away from the van by one of the victims and tripped, causing him to fall to the ground, according to SPD. Moore continue to flee from officers on foot but was tackled by an officer and is now charged with 2 counts of 1st-Degree Robbery, 2 counts of Armed Criminal Action, and 1 count of 1st-Degree Sexual Abuse.

The victims claimed Moore sexually assaulted and harassed them during the robbery. Moore admitted to touching the female victim inappropriately but claimed it was to check if she had money hidden, court documents stated.

Moore is being held at the Greene County Jail with a $100,000 bond.