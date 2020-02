SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been charged with meth possession following a police standoff last week.

Jessie Thomas, 39, was found with almost half a pound of meth and half a pound of heroin in his possession.

The drugs were found in a fanny pack under his sink.

Police say Thomas gets his heroin from a supplier in the Waynesville area.

If convicted, Thomas could face five to 40 years in prison and a 5 million dollar fine.