Springfield man accused of using car, ‘machete-style sword’ in attack outside gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader)– A Springfield man is accused of using his vehicle and a “machete-style sword” to assault someone outside of a convenience store.

John Carlson, 45, was charged Monday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, the incident happened Monday afternoon outside of the Kum & Go at Glenstone Avenue and Valley Water Mill Road.

Court documents say Carlson first intentionally rammed his car into the victim’s vehicle in the convenience store parking lot.

Carlson and the victim then both got out of their vehicles, and Carlson allegedly chased the victim with the large blade.

