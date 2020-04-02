Springfield man accused of assault on law officers pleaded guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 29-year-old Springfield man accused of assault on law officers during a traffic stop in 2019 has pleaded guilty and will spend at least three months in prison while being considered for probation and parole.

Brandon J. Blas pleaded guilty on Tuesday (3/31/20) to two charges of 3rd-degree assault on a special victim (law officer) and one count of resisting arrest under a plea agreement with prosecutors.

If approved after 120 days of shock time, he will be on probation for seven years, according to online court records.

Blas was accused of assault after Greene County Sheriff’s deputies pulled his vehicle over in the 500 block of West Chestnut Expressway for a license plate violation on July 19, 2019.

A probable cause statement shows that deputies starting by asking Blas questions about the license plates, which seemed to have been stolen from a salvage yard. Blas also had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest, the statement shows.

When deputies asked Blas to exit the vehicle he started resisting, the statement says. While they were attempting to remove him from the vehicle, he placed the vehicle in drive and accelerated forward knocking a deputy to the ground.

The vehicle stalled for a minute when another deputy tried to stop the vehicle and remove the driver, the driver accelerated again knocking that deputy to the ground before fleeing the scene.