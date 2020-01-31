Springfield mall working to help city locals stay active

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There’s a new effort to help people in Springfield stay active.

Even when the weather isn’t great, you can still get your steps in at the mall.

The Battlefield Mall is teaming up with a group called “Retire Fit” to launch a new mall-walking program

If you want to sign up, you can find the retire fit booth by the dining pavilion in the mall.

If you sign up, you can track your miles and even win prizes.

A kick-off event is happening at the mall Monday between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.