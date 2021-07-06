Springfield mall hosts Big Rig Night for families, kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kids and adults got to take a look up-close at some of the vehicles you may see driving in Springfield.

Trash trucks, fire trucks, police cars, race cars and more were on display at the Battlefield Mall on July 6.

This is the seventh year was set up at the Battlefield Mall. Springfield Public Schools, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, parents and teachers worked together to make this happen for free.

“This is an opportunity for families and kids to see those big rigs and then also to talk to the people that are driving them, and for those individuals who are community helpers within the city to share what they do,” said Dana Carroll, vice president of the Early Childhood and Family Development Division with Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

Several other vendors were there providing face painting, ballons, and more.