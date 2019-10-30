Springfield looking to bring sidewalks up to ADA standards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo, — The effort to make Springfield sidewalks better will require a plan that requires several years, and millions of dollars.

Springfield is looking to bring all of its sidewalks up to ADA standards.

Dawn Gardner is the ADA coordinator and Transportation Planner for the City of Springfield. She says the city has some work to do to get that goal accomplished over the next 17 years.

“Based on our estimates, and the number of inaccessible curb ramps and sidewalks that we have in the city, it will take $30 million dollars today to bring everything up to current ADA guidelines,” Gardner said.

Springfield resident Carolyn McGhee has a vision condition that requires her to walk most of the time.

“I’ve got 20 over 400 in one eye, and they can’t even give a number to the other, but it’s like looking in a pair of binoculars backwards,” McGhee said.

That has forced her to know her streets as well. She knows her surroundings well. What she doesn’t see, she can feel, and she has noticed that a lot of areas are tough for her to access.

“I don’t like wondering if I’m about to trip over a tree root or something, so I stick to areas that have sidewalks,” McGhee said. “There are whole areas of town that I can’t get to.”

McGhee says that her church is even tough for her to access.

“Unity Church on Seminole,” McGhee said. “No bus goes out there, there’s no sidewalk and fast traffic. I can’t get there on my own. I have to have somebody drive me out there, and I will not take Uber of Lyft because of safety reasons.”

In addition to sidewalks, McGhee says she would like to see more emphasis on telling drivers to look out for people like her at intersections, and she would like to continue to have audible improvements made on city busses to make things more efficient for those who have challenges with vision.