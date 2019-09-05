Springfield locals gave ideas on how to make the city better at the Forward SGF meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Residents of Springfield had a chance to give their ideas on how to make Springfield better at the Forward SGF meeting.

Dozens of residents showed to participate in the beginnings of the city’s comprehensive plan.

Forward SGF is a blueprint for the city to make good decisions and policies for the future.

A brief presentation was given at the beginning on what Forward SGF would impact and what it means to the public.

The rest of the time allowed the residents such as Sandi Huston to voice top concerns, assets, and priorities for the rest of the time.

“I personally would like to see more mass transit in the city, that would make it easier for people to get around.”

Eric Wood said he wanted things to be like they used to be.

“You know, route 66 on Kearney street especially used to be quite a heyday place, and now it’s all gone, people want that. People want to relive the past.”

Residents also had different viewpoints on the public meeting.

“That’s what these kinds of things are for if we’re kind of just thinking incrementally here,” said Mike Brothers, an attending resident. “I don’t think we’re doing it right. So I think this is our chance to dream a little bit, and see what comes of it.”

This is the first of three meetings, the next two will both be tomorrow at: