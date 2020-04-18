Springfield local in New York providing COVID-19 relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A doctor from Springfield is in New York right now supporting the COVID-19 response with the Department of Defense.

Navy Commander Malinda Kendrick is stationed in the ICU at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn.

“The hospital staff has been working non-stop for, for weeks. One example is a physician told us that in the last six weeks he got one day off and because our team was there that he was able to take two days off,” said Kendrick.

They’re spread out around the 11 hospitals in New York to support staff.

The military even turned Javis Center into a hospital

The Navy hospital ship, The Comfort, is also in New York helping provide relief.