Springfield library wraps up black history month with featured guest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Library Station in Springfield is wrapping up black history month with a featured guest: storyteller Gladys Caines Coggswell.

Coggswell is the author of “Stories From the Heart: Missouri’s African American Heritage,” and received the distinguished achievement award by the Missouri Humanities Council.

She spent a lifetime collecting and telling stories from her great-grandmother, all centered around the life of African Americans in Missouri.

“Our children don’t know how to write today, a lot of them,” Coggswell said. “And they don’t know how to talk to each other because they are always looking at the phone. And with storytelling, it not only teaches you how to listen but it teaches you how to communicate and how to talk. What you should do, what you shouldn’t do. A lot of stories have moral lessons and we try to pass them along as best we can.

Coggswell will also be participating in a storytelling workshop, February 29, at the Springfield Art Museum from 9 a.m. to noon.