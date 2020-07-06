Springfield library asking for donations to expand collection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Library Center in Springfield is accepting donations of books, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more.

Anyone can drop off a donation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting July 6 through July 18 at the edge of the library’s parking lot.

The drop-off stations are designed to be safe for volunteers, library staff and donors.

Friends of The Library President Bill Kastler says the donations will make what the library has to offer even better.

“There’s a lot of things that enhance the library offering that they couldn’t otherwise perhaps afford,” said Kastler.

Each donation will be quarantined for 72 hours before being handled by anyone.