Springfield leaders to present Grant Avenue Parkway baseline concept design Tuesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Residents living near Grant Avenue will finally be able to see the baseline concept design of the Grant Avenue Parkway project.

The design will be presented during a virtual meeting Tuesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The project will create a multi-use pedestrian and bicycle pathway along Grant Avenue between Sunshine Street and Downtown Springfield. The project is slated to cost around $26 million and will focus on improving pedestrian safety and traffic flow, bring economic development opportunities and revitalize the communities between downtown Springfield and Wonders of Wildlife.

The Grant Avenue Parkway is being done with a “Design/Build” process, which is a new experience for the city. This means instead of coming up with a design, and then taking bids, the city will ask firms to submit a design, as well as plans to carry it out.

This process is set to begin in April, with a competition between designs in June. The goal is to have a plan selected by September of 2021.