Springfield lawsuit against City Council seeing its eighth judge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An ongoing lawsuit in Springfield saw its seventh judge recused themself from the case between Springfield City Council and a local woman.

Judge Calvin Holden and the judges before him say they recused themselves because he knows the defendants, the members of the City Council.

Attorney Kristi Fulnecky asked for the first judge given the lawsuit to be removed.

Now, an eighth judge, David Jones, has been assigned the case.

If the trend continues, the lawsuit could be handled in another county.