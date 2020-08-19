Springfield lawsuit against City Council seeing its eighth judge

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An ongoing lawsuit in Springfield saw its seventh judge recused themself from the case between Springfield City Council and a local woman.

Judge Calvin Holden and the judges before him say they recused themselves because he knows the defendants, the members of the City Council.

Attorney Kristi Fulnecky asked for the first judge given the lawsuit to be removed.

Now, an eighth judge, David Jones, has been assigned the case.

If the trend continues, the lawsuit could be handled in another county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties