Springfield: Kansas Expressway Pedestrian Improvement Project virtual meeting

SPRINGFIELD, MO– A virtual (online) Public Meeting for changes that are coming to Kansas Expressway through the Pedestrian Improvement Project In Springfield, will be held January 18-31.

According to a press release, Those interested in a project to improve pedestrian facilities to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements along Missouri Route 13 (Kansas Expressway) in Springfield are invited to view the proposed improvements and project information via a virtual (online) public meeting from Tuesday, January 18, until Monday, January 31, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The virtual public meeting can be accessed here: www.modot.org/sw

For anyone not able to attend or access the online meeting, MoDOT asks that you contact their Southwest District Office at 417-895-7600 so accommodations can be made to share the information and gather feedback.

Project highlights:

• Replace existing non-compliant sidewalk and curb ramps in accordance with ADA requirements

• Install new sidewalk and ADA curb ramps to fill in sidewalk gaps in the locations below:

o Walmart signal to Route 744 (Kearney Street) on the west side of Route 13 (Kansas Expressway)

o Route 744 (Kearney Street) to Atlantic Street on the east side of Route 13 (Kansas Expressway)

o Division Street to Loop 44 (Chestnut Expressway) on the east and west sides of Route 13 (Kansas Expressway)

• Replace existing push buttons with audible push buttons at signalized intersections

• Replace existing non-compliant bus stop pads to meet ADA standards

• Replace existing driveways to meet ADA standards

• Update pavement marking too high visibility continental marking at crosswalks to enhance pedestrian safety

• Add turn lanes and replace the signals on Route 13 (Kansas Expressway) at the intersections of Sunset Street and Walnut Lawn Street

• Resurface Route 13 (Kansas Expressway) between I-44 and Route 60 (James River Freeway)

Expected traffic impacts during construction:

• Lane closings on Route 13 (Kansas Expressway) at times

• Narrowed lanes and traffic shifts on Route 13 (Kansas Expressway) at times

• During higher traffic volume, drivers can expect occasional delays

• During intersection work, turn lanes may be closed at times

• Crews and equipment close to traffic

• Temporary partial driveway disruptions during construction

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023.

The estimated project cost is $14.5 million and is a cost-share with the City of Springfield.