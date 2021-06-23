Springfield is home to rare guitar brand, about 200 in existence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Chicago-based band, Wilco, shared photos of some of their rare guitars on Instagram, one of them being from a Springfield guitar-making company.

Stratosphere Guitar Manufacturing Co. was owned by Russelll and his brother, Claude Deaver. In the short amount of time the business was running in the 1950’s, it only made about 200 guitars.

The company primarily focused on making double-necked guitars. The instrument was created for country singers and has been seen on The Ozarks Jubilee television show, giving it nationwide recognition.

Guitarist Jimmy Bryant and Speedy West wrote a song using the Stratosphere called, “Stratosphere Boogie”

Wilco’s recording studio, The Loft, said they found both a double-neck and single-neck Stratosphere recently.