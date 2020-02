SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Coming in at 25 feet and 800 pounds is Springfield’s newest piece of history, the Queen City is getting a muffler man statue.

It will be front-and-center at Springfield’s new “Route 66 Food Truck Park.”

This is now the twelfth statue along the “Mother Road.”

The owner of the Food Truck Park, Kirk Wheeler, says it will pay tribute to Route 66’s long history which dates back to as early as the sixties.

