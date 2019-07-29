Breaking News
Springfield increases school security

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools is increasing security with a new visitor management system.

On July 29 the school district gave a demonstration on how the new system will work. The system is being called hall pass.

Any visitors entering a Springfield school will be required to provide a valid state-issued ID.

The ID will be scanned on a database of registries for every state. This will give alerts about people who might pose a threat to a school’s safety.

Once the ID is approved, the system creates a badge for that visitor. The visitor will be required to wear that badge until they sign out.

