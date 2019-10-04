Springfield Hy-Vee involved in a data breach

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We now know that the Hy-Vee here in Springfield was involved in a data breach announced by the company back in August.

The breach involved a mal-ware virus stealing credit and debit card information from customers at Hy-Vee’s market grill and the store’s fuel pumps.

The malware virus could have been stealing information beginning in December 2018 until July of this year.

However, the company says if you used a card inside the store at the checkout lanes your information was not compromised.

Law enforcement and banks have already been notified of this breach.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now