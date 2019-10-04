Springfield Hy-Vee involved in a data breach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We now know that the Hy-Vee here in Springfield was involved in a data breach announced by the company back in August.

The breach involved a mal-ware virus stealing credit and debit card information from customers at Hy-Vee’s market grill and the store’s fuel pumps.

The malware virus could have been stealing information beginning in December 2018 until July of this year.

However, the company says if you used a card inside the store at the checkout lanes your information was not compromised.

Law enforcement and banks have already been notified of this breach.