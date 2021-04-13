Springfield house receives extensive damage from fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield house received extensive damage from a fire Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021, according to Springfield Interim Battalion Chief Daron Evans.

Around 7:30 a.m., fire crews responded to a house fire at 503 W. Hovey St. When firefighters arrived they saw fires showing from the single-story house.

Evans said at least “50% of the house was involved.”

Crews were able to have the fire under control around 7:45 a.m.

No one was inside the house during the fire, according to the battalion chief.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.