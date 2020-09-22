Springfield house in flames on West Lumbar Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department is fighting a house fire on West Lumbar Street Monday, Sept. 21.

According to Fire Chief David Pennington, the fire is under control, but he believes they will be fighting the fire for “quite some time.”

Police officers arrived and set up crime scene tape. Battlefield fire is on the scene to support the Springfield Fire Department.

KOLR10’s crew on scene says there is a heavy police presence.

Pennington says there was one person in the house when the fire began, but there is no word on the individual’s injuries.

This story will be updated as soon as new information comes in.