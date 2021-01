SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A home is a total loss after going up in flames on Thursday, Jan. 28.

The Springfield battalion chief on the scene said they responded after a call at 4:38 p.m. reporting smoke coming from a home on 2217 N. Fay Ave. between Turner Street and West High Street.

When first-responders arrived they saw fire coming out of the home.

There was one person inside the home when the fire began but they were able to get out unharmed.

The fire marshal is still investigating the house fire.