SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — You can visit more than 100 booths and find everything you need for this year’s garden, plants and seeds at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Equipment like mowers and tillers plus anything you might need for the pool or fountain in your backyard can be found at the Lawn and Garden Show.

The show reopens on Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.

You can even drop in on seminars about plant diseases, succulents, and composting.

Tickets to the show are $5 and kids six and younger get in free.