Springfield hospitals prepare for potential spike in COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Concern for public health capabilities is growing as COVID-19 cases continue to rise around Springfield, as well as areas around Joplin and Northern Arkansas.

However, the Springfield-Greene County online COVID-19 dashboard does give some insight on what to expect if a big spike were to hit the Springfield metro area.

While the local hospital capability score is currently an 8 out of 10, the regional score has already dropped to 1.0 as hospitals to our southwest have nearly reached capacity. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports three patients from Joplin area hospitals have been brought to Springfield for care.

Tie those numbers in with local health department capabilities and testing capability, and you can see how a spike in cases could lead to public health system being overwhelmed when it comes to patient care, as well as investigating and isolating cases and their contacts.

The chart below demonstrates that a rapid increase in cases across the region led to a loss in public health capability (represented on the Recovery Dashboard).

A memo released by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department on Tuesday says “Once the rural public health system was overwhelmed, the spread of COVID-19 became even more widespread.”

