Springfield Hospital leaders share “sobering” stats as COVID-19 case numbers rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield hospital leaders say more people are in their care sick with COVID-19, as hundreds of staff members are out on quarantine.
Friday, CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards tweeted CoxHealth lost 6 patients to COVID-19 on Thursday, with 22 people dying in the past 7 days.
Several schools in the Ozarks, including Chadwick, canceled in-person classes the week before Martin Luther King Day. Springfield Public Schools told OzarksFirst Thursday that the district may go virtual as high numbers of students, teachers, and faculty call out sick. Spokesperson Stephen Hall said this may only affect certain buildings or classes, not necessarily the entire district.
Also on Thursday, Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick of Mercy Springfield tweeted two people died from COVID-19 at Mercy Thursday, and the hospital has seen 601 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the Springfield-Greene County COVID-19 recovery dashboard, in the past seven days, an average of 463 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 per day in the county. The dashboard shows the highest rolling seven-day average in 221 was 255 cases, in January. Just more than 52% of people five and older are vaccinated, according to the health department.