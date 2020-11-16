Springfield hospital leaders discuss rising COVID-19 cases and how to continue fighting the virus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting 200 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning, November 11, 2020. This number is constantly updated, click here to view the Greene County Recovery Dashboard.

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards stated on Twitter there are currently 107 patients at Cox South in Springfield on the morning of November 11. Twenty of them are considered non-isolation patients.

It brings the total number of Cox’s COVID-19 patients to 1,525 since the pandemic began.

Edwards says the hospital is predicting the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to rise as high as 180-200 next 2 weeks, stating “It should be our most urgent priority to slow spread before being overwhelmed.”

The photo posted by Edwards below gives a breakdown of patients by county. There are currently 35 inpatients from Greene County, with another 49 from Taney, Christian, Stone, and Webster County.

133 total Covid positive system inpatients. (20 non isolation)107 at Cox Springfield. Predictive metric forecast as high as 180-200 next 2 weeks. It should be our most urgent priority to slow spread before being overwhelmed (if even possible) Avoid gatherings, mask, distance… pic.twitter.com/aFZqNUy54g — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) November 16, 2020

One patient is currently at Cox North in Springfield, followed by 20 at Cox Branson, 13 at Cox Monett, and 2 at Cox Hospital in Barton County.

At Mercy in Springfield, Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick says there are 89 COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital as of Monday morning.

Both Frederick and Edwards again pushed the importance of avoiding gatherings, wearing a mask, and social distancing.

98 COVID+ in Mercy Springfield system hospitals. 89 @MercySGF. Sadly we lost we of our own healthcare heroes last week. Our prayers are with the family and team. How close does the virus have to get to you before you act? Mask, distance, wash. 3 very simple, selfless behaviors. — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) November 16, 2020

Watch KOLR 10 News at 5 and 6 for more COVID-19 updates from Steve Edwards and Erik Frederick.