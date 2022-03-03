SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The City of Springfield is hosting a job fair next week in an effort to bounce back from an ongoing labor shortage.

City leaders report there are currently more than 400 vacancies across various departments within the City.

The job fair will be held Tuesday, March 8th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the job center on E. Sunshine St. in Springfield.

The event comes about a month after City Council approved a 4% raise for all city employees, and raised entry-level pay to about $15 an hour.

Hoping to fill more than 170 open full-time positions Rochelle Yoap, Assistant Director of Human Resources for the City of Springfield says departments have had to make changes in order to stay competitive with the private sector.

The vacancies range from openings within 911 Communications, Springfield Police Department, Fire Department, Animal Control, Environmental Services, and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

Yoap says the City is not immune to what many are calling the “Great Resignation.” In order to stay competitive with the private sector, the city is also offering bonuses for employees referrals in some departments, as well as free training for many others.

“We really do, I mean, we compete with Mercy Cox, other businesses here in the Springfield area, so it’s important to be competitive and really help retain those employees that we have because we have a really phenomenal workforce,” Yoap tells OzarksFirst on Thursday.

The job fair next week also seeks to hire more than 250 part-time, seasonal positions.

The Dickerson Park Zoo, which hires seasonal workers in connection with the Friends of the Zoo, says it’s already taking applications ahead of the busy season.

“A lot of times our guest services there, the very first guest interaction that our visitors will have, so we really want somebody that enjoys, you know, enjoys animals and outdoors, but most of all really enjoys people,” says Joey Powell, Director of Marketing and Public Relations with the Dickerson Park Zoo.

Powell says seasonal positions at the zoo typically hire students, retirees, and those hoping to pursue a career in with animals.

We’ve had some people that have literally started in guest services or running the train and are now zookeepers. So it is something that you’re thinking I would like to have an animal career someday that maybe it’s a great place to start.

To browse current job openings with the City of Springfield, click here – https://www.springfieldmo.gov/jobs

Those attending the Job Fair on Tuesday, March 8th, are encouraged to bring copies of their resume.