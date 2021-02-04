Springfield history museum creates educational trunk for Black History Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield history museum added a new trunk teaching African American heritage in honor of Black History Month.

The trunk at the History Museum on The Square is filled with artifacts, replicas and educational resources that address the African American heritage of Southwest Missouri.

Gwendolyn Marshall with the Springfield Public Schools office of Equity and Diversity said the display and artifacts reflect the significance of a whole people group.

“We have artifacts that would be very interesting and speak of more than just the 1906 lynching,” said Marshall. “I think it just speaks of a determination of a people to persevere and carry on.”

The African American heritage trunk will be featured during a free program on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. at the Historic Fox Theater.

