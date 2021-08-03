Springfield Historic City Hall looks to renovate interior after 45 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Springfield’s Historic City Hall is beginning its process for new renovations of the interior of the 130-year-old building.

The design will include a new fire stairwell and elevator capable of accommodating medical emergencies, new mechanical and electrical systems, information technology and security upgrades, new public restrooms, renovated office spaces, and Council Chambers.

The building currently houses City Council Chambers, Springfield Fire Department’s administrative staff, the City’s Risk Management Division, and other City staff in office spaces that have not significantly changed since 1976. Council Chambers, located on the third floor, is the public meeting site for various boards and commissions, in addition to City Council.

The City has budgeted $6,377,000 for the renovations, funded through the City`s Level Property Tax, approved by voters in 2017.

The original building was constructed in 1891 as a federal building and Post Office. A major addition was designed and constructed on the north end of the building and wrapped the east side of the building in 1913. The interior would go through major renovations with the addition of a mailing vestibule and a small elevator by the stairs.

In 1936, the courthouse and post office moved to a different location and the building became City Hall.

In 1973, City Council designated Historic City Hall as a site on the Springfield Historic Register. Six years later, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 27, 1979.