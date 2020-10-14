Springfield health system building urgent care facility for respiratory patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth in Springfield is building Respiratory Urgent Care, a clinic for patients with a cough, fever, congestion and other flu or COVID-like symptoms.

The facility will have 16 recliners separated by partitions, a portable x-ray and rapid turn-around for lab work and COVID-19 testing.

Hospital relations Vice President Amanda Hedgepeth says CoxHealth is anticipating a busy winter.

“We, unfortunately, had our highest watermark with COVID-19 in-patients this weekend, and we anticipate we need to run at levels like that all weekend, with flu layered on top,” said Hedgepeth. “So, this is just our way of preparing to ensure we can take care of the community.”

The Respiratory Urgent Care is expected to open in early November of 2020.