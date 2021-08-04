Health Department reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths; says 58 Greene County residents have died in July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Katie Towns with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced that there are 27 new COVID-19 deaths during a news briefing Wednesday.

The Health Department says these deaths were reported to them between July 28 and August 3. Of the 27 deaths, 26 of them occurred in July.

“Those lost include a man in his 30s and three women in their 40s, including a 43-year-old woman with no known risk factors,” the Health Department says.

Those 27 who died were:

A man in his 30s

Three women in their 40s

Three men in their 50s

One woman in her 50s

Four men in their 60s

Two women in their 60s

Four men in their 70s

Four women in their 70s

Two women in their 80s

Three men in their 80s

Towns said during the briefing that 519 Greene County residents have died since the pandemic began, and 58 residents died in July. She adds this was the highest number of deaths in a single month since January.

Towns also stated that 94% of Greene County residents who have died since January were not fully vaccinated.

“The overwhelming number of people who’ve died from COVID-19 who were not fully vaccinated should be very concerning to our community,” said Towns. “The nearly 60% of eligible Greene County residents who have not been vaccinated are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Getting vaccinated will prevent severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths we are experiencing.”

Dr. Diane Lipscomb with Mercy said since June 1, the hospital had seen an increase in critically ill young patients. Dr. Lipscomb says this was not happening during the peak of the pandemic.

“During this surge, we are seeing children admitted at the rates of 0-5 per day with active COVID disease. Many of these children are admitted to the ICU, and many of these children are teenagers that are coming in requiring critical care,” said Dr. Lipscomb.

Karen Kramer with CoxHealth said the Cox system is also seeing an increase in pediatric patients. Kramer said that 97% of COVID patients admitted to the hospital are unvaccinated.

“Just as a point of reference, if we look back to April and May, we had only a total of four pediatric patients hospitalized. In the months of June and July, where the delta variant is prevalent, our pediatric admissions increased to 28,” said Kramer.

Alexis Brown with the Jordan Valley Community Health Center said during the briefing that Jordan Valley has expanded monoclonal antibody infusion treatment to Lebanon and Hollister. Brown says the treatment is free and reduces the risk of hospitalizations or death.

The last health leader to speak was Mercy Springfield President Brent Hubbard. Hubbard shared that 51% of patients admitted to the Mercy ICU have died.

All health leaders during the briefing strongly encouraged vaccination. The Health Department has created a webpage to combat vaccine misinformation and provides. factual information from trusted sources.

If you would like to see when vaccine events are occurring in the Springfield area, click here.