Springfield health leaders provide COVID-19 update; discuss mental health impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield health leaders from the Health Department, CoxHealth, Mercy Springfield and Jordan Valley Community Health Center will provide an update on COVID-19 cases and hospital capacity.

Burrell Behavioral Health will also discuss the mental health impact of the past 18 months on our community.

Health Director Katie Towns shared that the 7 day case average rose 9%. Towns says Greene County has seen 64 COVID-19 cases per day. She also shared that four new Greene County residents have died from the virus. Those four were not vaccinated.

Towns added that more than 51% of Greene County residents are not vaccinated, this includes residents not in the 12 and older range.

Towns said the Health Department is waiting to hear more information about COVIOD-19 vaccine booster doses for those not immuno-compromised.

