Springfield health leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine incentive program with a chance to earn $1,000

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- At 1:30 p.m., Wednesday leaders with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, CoxHealth, Mercy Springfield and Jordan Valley Community Health Center will provide an update on COVID-19 in the community.

The Health Department announced earlier Wednesday that there were 24 new deaths reported in Greene County.

Katie Towns with the Health Department reported a 40% increase of vaccinations in July compared to June.

Towns also talked about a new vaccine incentive program called Greene for Vaccine to offer $1,000 prize for getting vaccinated. The incentive program is a partnership with the Health Department, Community Foundation of the Ozarks, and Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

The program allows a Greene County resident who recieves thier first COVID-19 vaccine has the opportunity to win $1,000. A winner will be chosen each week from August 15 through September 18.

“Those who receive the first dose of Pfizer/Moderna or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be automatically entered into a drawing following the end of the week they were vaccinated,” the website states.

Here is a breakdown of the weeks:

Week 1: Aug 15 – Aug 21, winner announce Aug 23

Week 2: Aug 22 – Aug 28, winner announce Aug 30

Week 3: Aug 29 – Sept 4, winner announce Sept 6

Week 4: Sept 5 – Sept 11, winner announce Sept 13

Week 5: Sept 12 – Sept 18, winner announce Sept 20

The Health Department says there is no registration required and individuals do not need to register to be entered in the drawing. Winners will be contacted by the Health Department privately and can remain anonymous if they choose so.

Brent Hubbard with Mercy said across Springfield communities there are 137 COVID positive patients, with 87 still considered infections. Hubbard said there are 23 patients in the ICU with one patient under the age of 10-years-old. He said 15 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, none are vaccinated.

Steve Edwards with CoxHealth said 173 COVID-19 positive patients are in the Cox system right now with three pediatric patients.

For more information on vaccination opportunities, click here or call 417-874-1211.