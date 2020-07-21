Springfield – Greene County Health Director provides COVID-19 update during city council lunch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield – Greene County Health Department along with local doctors provided an update at the Springfield City Council lunch on Covid-19 numbers and hospital capacity.

As of this morning Springfield hospitals are reporting 51 COVID patients have been admitted; 18 are in the ICU, and 10 are on ventilators.

13 of those patients admitted were residents of Greene County and authorities reminded the community that COVID-19 does not recognize geographic boundaries.

These numbers are among the highest the community has seen as a result of COVID-19 at this point.

Greene County currently has 807 confirmed cases. 434 are active cases.

