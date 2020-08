SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a COVID-19 death in Greene County on Tuesday, August 4.

The Health Department says this is the twelfth death since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the fourth COVID-19 death since July 2020.

The victim was an man in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

The Health Department says it extends its condolences to loved ones at this tragic time.