Springfield health and university leaders to discuss importance of college students getting vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and leaders from all higher education establishments in Springfield, will be discussing the importance of college students getting vaccinated before the school year starts.

Katie Towns with the Health Department says there are 259 COVID-19 patients in Greene County, 17% of those patients are under 20 years old.

A majority of hospitalized patients are under 40. Towns says this week a 26-year-old with COVID-19 died at home.

MSU President Clif Smart shared information about vaccine incentives for students and employees. On Tuesday morning Smart released steps the university is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on MSU’s campus.

In “Clif’s Notes for July 20, 2021,” he listed several ways he is working to lower the risk of COVID-19:

Student Vaccination Incentive Program

Unvaccinated students will be tested before moving into residence halls in the fall

COVID-19 testing at Magers Health and Wellness Center and asymptomatic testing throughout campus.

There will also be weekly wastewater testing at each residence hall to identify possible outbreaks.

Kentwood Hall is set aside for isolation and quarantine housing and has contracts for off-campus housing options.

There are also contingency plans for classes and student services to be temporarily moved to alternate delivery.

MSU’s COVID-19 dashboard will go live in the fall semester.

There will be a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 3:30 p.m. to discuss more on COVID-19 prevention strategies.

Evangel President Dr. Mike Rakes says vaccines are not required for students but vaccines will be accessible for those who want it and will have vaccine education opportunities.

Drury Executive President Beth Harville says the university has several vaccine incentives.

OTC President Hal Higdon says the community college will not have incentives but will have a vaccine event for students.