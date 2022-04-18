SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The committee that is deciding how Springfield will use more than $40 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon. (4/19/22)
The $1.9 trillion federal aid package was passed by Congress in March 2021 to provide financial aid to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. $350 billion of that money went to state and local governments.
Those governments must decide how to spend the money by the end of 2024 and the money must be spent by the end of 2026.
Cities can use ARPA funds to:
- Respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts
- Provide premium pay to eligible workers
- For the provision of governmental services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to COVID-19
- Invest in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure
However, there are things cities cannot use the money for:
- Offset a reduction in taxes
- For deposits into pension funds
- To fund debt service
- To fund legal settlements or judgments
- For deposits into rainy-day funds or financial reserves
More information about what the city has discussed so far can be found on the American Rescue Plan website.
Greene County is also discussing how to spend the money it received from ARPA.