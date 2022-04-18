SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The committee that is deciding how Springfield will use more than $40 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon. (4/19/22)

The $1.9 trillion federal aid package was passed by Congress in March 2021 to provide financial aid to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. $350 billion of that money went to state and local governments.

Those governments must decide how to spend the money by the end of 2024 and the money must be spent by the end of 2026.

Cities can use ARPA funds to:

Respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts

Provide premium pay to eligible workers

For the provision of governmental services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to COVID-19

Invest in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure

However, there are things cities cannot use the money for:

Offset a reduction in taxes

For deposits into pension funds

To fund debt service

To fund legal settlements or judgments

For deposits into rainy-day funds or financial reserves

More information about what the city has discussed so far can be found on the American Rescue Plan website.

Greene County is also discussing how to spend the money it received from ARPA.