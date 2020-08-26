Springfield Habitat for Humanity awarded $750,000 grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Habitat for Humanity will soon be able to complete repairs at 40 Springfield homes thanks to a $750,000 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines and Guaranty Bank.

This is the second year Habitat for Humanity of Springfield has received this grant, which will be distributed through its home repair program, “Creating Healthy Homes”.

HFHS gets home repair applications year-round with requests for repair or replacement of everything from roofs to septic systems.

If you are a homeowner and would like to apply for this assistance program, contact Habitat for Humanity of Springfield to apply.