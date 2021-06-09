Springfield group to host Juneteenth Freedom Walk to celebrate end of slavery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A celebration months in the making, one Springfield group is a week away from hosting a Juneteenth Freedom Walk.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in America, which happened on June 19, 1865.

Jamille “Mia” Jones is the event organizer, she says the day affected more than just minorities.

“The day had freed everyone from the burdens of slavery and everything that oppressed our freedoms,” Jones said. “What we want to do is kind of implement everyone else’s freedoms that they have gotten and they can come and celebrate with us to celebrate those things that they have also achieved within their cultures and backgrounds.”

Jones will lead a walk from Grant Avenue and Commercial Street towards Washington Park.

In last year’s celebration, she took several breaks to dance and sing with those who came, she says you can expect even more of that next Saturday, June 19.

The event will happen from 12 – 8 p.m., and there will be live music, food trucks and a focus on diversity and inclusion.

Jones says her group will also try connecting people with its partners for job opportunities.

“Juneteenth is a day to celebrate that growth of diversity and inclusion in all of our corporations, our businesses,” Jones said. “We have put in a lot of effort., the city has put a lot of effort to try and include everyone as much as possible. So we need this day to reflect what that will look like in the future once everything has finally come together.”

Jones says United Community Change will partner with some businesses on Commercial Street.

Those companies will either have balloons on their door or offer some type of discount.