Springfield grocery store hosts drive-through trick-or-treat for kids

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hyvee invited kids to its contactless drive-through event at its store on Battlefield Road Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Bags of candy, drinks and prizes were available for 200 children.

Store director Brad Auge says they wanted to make sure kids could continue the tradition of trick-or-treating amid the pandemic.

“With the COVID-19 situation and Halloween being a little bit different this weekend, we wanted to have an event for the kids so they could have a safe event to drive through and get some candy,” said Auge.

Those helping at the event wore masks and gloves for additional safety measures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now