Springfield grocery store hosts drive-through trick-or-treat for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hyvee invited kids to its contactless drive-through event at its store on Battlefield Road Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Bags of candy, drinks and prizes were available for 200 children.

Store director Brad Auge says they wanted to make sure kids could continue the tradition of trick-or-treating amid the pandemic.

“With the COVID-19 situation and Halloween being a little bit different this weekend, we wanted to have an event for the kids so they could have a safe event to drive through and get some candy,” said Auge.

Those helping at the event wore masks and gloves for additional safety measures.