SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Greyhound bus terminal is closing its facility on East Kearney and moving across town.

Greyhound said it will be operating out of Arna’s Food Market on West Chestnut at Interstate 44.

The terminal on Kearney has been in operation for roughly 20 years, its terminal before that was on St. Louis Street until it was torn down to build the Expo Center.

Greyhound has been reducing services in other parts of the country.