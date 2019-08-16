Breaking News
Springfield Greenway Trail expanding into the city of Ozark

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A plan is underway to expand the Greenway Trail from Springfield into the city of Ozark using the Chadwick Flyer Rail Trail.

About 8 million dollars would be used to stretch the trail nearly seven and a half miles to connect the two communities.

The plan has been in the works for nearly two years.

The abandoned Chadwick Flyer Rail Trail has been abandoned about four years.

The length of the new trail would begin at the corner of the veterans cemetery at the James River and expand south into Ozark at the community center.

There is no set date for completion because a planning committee is still looking at the development.

