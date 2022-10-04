GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield- Greene County WIC has increased fruit and vegetable benefits for families.

Previously, those eligible would be able to spend between $9-11 per month on fruits and vegetables through the WIC program.

Now, $25 per month for child participants, $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants, and $49 per month for breastfeeding participants have been allotted.

Those eligible will receive a text message from the Springfield-Greene County WIC within the next several days.

Local WIC offices can be found here: