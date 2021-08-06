Springfield-Greene County park board seeks approval for new sports center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is seeking approval from City Council to purchase an indoor sports center for six million dollars.

The Park Board says the main reason they want to buy the sports center is so that it is not sold and renovated into something else.

The Fieldhouse, built in 2013, is near Kansas Expressway and James River Freeway.

Right now, the park board has just four individual courts at four different facilities around Springfield.

Purchasing the Fieldhouse would immediately double their capacity by having four more indoor courts under one roof.

From there, they can expand the park board’s basketball, volleyball, and other sports programs.

Jenny Edwards with the park board says its proximity to the Chesterfield Family Center and the Chesterfield park also makes the property appealing.

She says adding this space will keep many club players from having to find another place to practice as well as be a new home for tournaments, bringing much-needed tourism dollars to Springfield.

“Tournaments are an important element of our tourism industry in Springfield. Sometimes it’s a little bit individual, you don’t think about a lot of people coming here for sports tourism, but families do travel. Even during a recession to see their kids play in tournaments – and they stay in our hotels, and they eat in our restaurants, and they shop in our shopping centers,” says Edwards.

City Council will hear the bill related to the project coming up at the meeting on Monday.

It looks like the down payment on the property would be paid for by federal COVID-19 funds aimed at economic recovery.

The rest would be funded by a city bond, repaid over the next 15 years.