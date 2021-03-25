Springfield-Greene County Park Board hiring for 400 seasonal and temporary jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is hiring for 400 temporary and seasonal jobs.

These jobs range from cashiers and concession, starting at $10.30/hr. Maintenance staff and driver will start at $11.75/hr.

Hours will vary from 10-40 hours a week.

Seasonal employees usually work April-September and schedules will be adjusted around school schedules.

The Park Board will hire workers as young as 14-years-old as cashiers and concessions clerks while lifeguards, with training, maybe 15-years or older. Lifeguard training and certification are being offered this spring through the Park Board.

For the complete list of temporary, seasonal and service contractor jobs or to apply click here.

For more information you can call the Springfield-Greene County Park Board at 417-864-1049.